'I am so grateful to the Bega Valley': Lack of flood rescues praised by Sapphire Coast SES

The Bega SES unit is overjoyed to report there have been no rescues since the start of the heavy rainfall and flooding events over the past week. "I'm so grateful, I can't even get you to understand how happy I am that we've had no flood rescues," said Sapphire Coast SES commander Michelle De Friskbom. "People are listening, especially given the amount of road closures and amount of water that's lying around everywhere at the moment so I'm super grateful to the Bega Valley for that." No rescues were reported, but there were a few necessary requests for assistance due to flooding in Merimbula and Brogo, and also trees down in Bega, Tathra, and along Dr George Mountain road. "That's what we expect now more than anything as potentially a lot of the ground is saturated, so that's not going to help at all with the tree falling situation." FLOOD NEWS: Ms De Friskbom said although it's hard to be prepared in the case of trees down, people might want to consider trimming any underlying branches and be mindful of where you park your vehicle. "Even trees that look like they're quite stable can very easily come down in this wind, especially with the ground being so wet, so we definitely urge people to take care with that sort of thing." Although the Bureau of Meteorology released the final flood warning for the Bega River on Wednesday morning, officially meaning flooding was no longer occurring, swollen rivers and water over roads has continued to affect the Bega Valley. "The river has peaked below the minor level flood level, so I know they say in their warnings that flooding is no longer occurring because the river system is just below that minor flood level, but there's definitely still a lot of water around and over roads. "So yes that initial danger period with more rainfall is over, but we are still urging people not to drive, ride, or play in and around flood waters," Ms De Friskbom said. There was an updated marine wind warning for gale winds for the Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast, and Eden Coast issued at 10.18am Wednesday morning that remained current at the time of publishing. They are conditions that could potentially create dangerous surf and boating conditions. READ ALSO: Bega Valley flood relief campaign collects essentials for Northern NSW Another issue people should be aware of was the danger of potholes, the depth of which may be unforeseen to drivers. Bega Valley Council released a statement late last week that said it would require time to properly assess the impacts of the recent flooding events on the region's roads. "Imagine what you can't see under those roads that are flooded, and that's why we always push that point about not driving through flood waters because you just don't know what the damage is under the water," she said. "Council are out and about making temporary repairs, but we're going to have a wet autumn, so they're trying to do temporary repairs to make things safe until things dry out and they can get more permanent repairs in place. "So it's still quite dangerous and we don't know the extent of the damage done to the roads that are still flooded. "Even if people can see the reflectors or the guard rail and think it's okay to drive through, really just don't because you don't know what's underneath there, there could be a great big pothole or part of the road washed away," said Ms De Friskbom. There were also people still stranded and isolated on their properties around the Bega Valley, but the SES had been in contact with those people and were assisting as need be.

