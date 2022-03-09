'Only two meals in four days': Bega Valley flood relief campaign collects essentials for Northern NSW

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A plea for food, cleaning products, and other essential items has been heard from flood affected victims in Northern NSW, with the Far South Coast community leaping into action. The products needed have been listed on various social media pages and have been relayed to those collecting donations. Clothing and furniture are not being requested right now as these flood affected towns have nowhere to store those items. The request for essential items, such as nappies, sanitary products, vinegar, mops and buckets - to name a few - have been collected throughout the Bega Valley over the last couple of days by a small group of community members in each area of the Shire. In Bega Cheryl Robinson has been collecting items and storing them in her shop, (239 Carp Street) as well as going out and purchasing items on behalf of people unable to make it to the shops, some of them flooded and stranded on their own properties in the Bega Valley. "We've had donations dropped off at the shop this morning and also picked up a lot yesterday," she said. There is also a drop-off point at Baz's Pumps, Pools and Irrigation. All the collected donations are being trucked to Sydney later this week thanks to Bobbins Transport. READ ALSO: Natural disasters cost money - so spend it There have been questions raised within the community about whether sending funds would be more useful during this time. Ms Robinson said that while funds were always great, people on the ground in these areas have nowhere to go to purchase many of these products. She has spoken to people in locations like Wardell and Coraki who have not received any help yet and still have no access to clean drinking water or food. "I've made contact with people up there and they're telling me the things they need are like vinegar, men's underwear, gazebos, tents, work socks for example, and although there might be funds going through, they don't have those basic items yet," she said. FLOOD UPDATES: "That happened a lot when I assisted with with Cyclone Yasi, the money might be there but without real organisation at the top side of it, the bottom side are the ones that are missing out. "A lady has contacted me and she's had two meals in four days, and there's a lot of sad stories of people contacting me to thank me and telling me where these items can be delivered to because they just don't have anything," she said. "People are messaging me from the area saying if you can get some batteries or torches for example. And if they're got all those money that people have donated, why don't they have basic items like batteries?" Karyn Radford (aka Ducky) has been collecting donations in Pambula and Merimbula over the past few days. "Today I'm actually collecting items from people who have messaged me and so I'm going around picking up everything, it's just been fantastic, everyone has been so generous." The drop-off points are the Pambula newsagency, Robert Smith Homemakers Furniture Pambula, Tea Tree Roadhouse at South Pambula, Sapphire Hair by Bentleys in Merimbula, and there's a trolley outside of Mitre 10 in Merimbula. There has been money collected by the caravan parks at Millingandi and various business owners from around the shire who have given cash donations or discounts at their stores that have been used to purchase much needed essentials. "My priority at the moment is more cleaning stuff like bleach, disinfectant, gloves, scrubbers, buckets, brooms, ladies pads and tampons, I bought nappies yesterday for $1 a packet in Merimbula, but we need other baby products like baby wash and talc. "They also need insect repellent, that's a huge one," she said. She agreed that monetary donations were useful as well but said some of these towns have no access to shops to even purchase food. READ ALSO: Ten of the most inspiring women we've met in Bega Valley "Yeah they might need money but it might be further down the track before any of them actually get money, so if we can give them food they're going to have food before money aren't they? "If we've got a truck of food going up next week, well they're definitely going to get baskets of food before they're going to get money off the government or the council or anybody else, that's my way of thinking about it" she said. Ms Radford has also spoken to her cousin in Lismore who said they don't even have simple things like hairbrushes, hairbands and sanitary products for women, "she said we've got nothing left, it's all gone." In Eden, Tracey Dansey has been collecting donations. "They need the usual every day items, and money would be great, but at this point they might not even be able to go out and get anything," she said. Although it was not a drop-off point, she said there was a trolley set up at Coles for if people purchase additional items during their shop like non-perishable food or pet food. For people in Eden she suggests calling or messaging her on 0413 926 035 to organise pick up or drop off at her residence. Donations need to be dropped off by Friday, March 11, to be included in the delivery.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124793061/067497fd-1ee4-4bb7-baa0-88d28d507a71.jpg/r2_0_958_540_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg