Floods highlight ongoing Wonboyn access concerns, council's 'hands tied'

Residents in the remote village of Wonboyn have been cut off regularly by flooding over the last 18 months and are seeking assistance to address their concerns. Thirty-four families call Wonboyn home, totalling 103 permanent residents as per 2021 census data. Since July 2020 access to the village has been blocked on seven separate occasions. This has meant no paved road access for a total of 17 days and water levels of between 1.1 metres and 2 metres recorded above the current bridge level. A survey recently conducted by the Wonboyn Lake Ratepayers Association (WLRA) sought to understand the effects of extended road closures on the community and had 178 responses, the results of which are currently being compiled into a report. READ ALSO: Updated Bega Valley road closures for Tuesday, March 8 WLRA president Jo Cherry said many residents have been inconvenienced or traumatised in one way or another as a result of the access issues, as well as emergency and health workers, visitors to the village for leisure or work, and postal services. "Watergums Bridge is the biggest concern, but it apparently doesn't meet the funding requirements for an upgrade," Ms Cherry said. Bega Valley Shire Council (BVSC) mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said while a new concrete bridge was planned for the Wonboyn River crossing, that bridge doesn't flood much, and agreed that Watergums Bridge was of greater concern. "Council can only use money to put it back to how it was prior. The 'build back better' initiative was all talk, unless council has a pocket full of money, which we don't. We have to apply for grants along with everyone else," Cr Fitzpatrick said. "This is a real frustration for local government. We can see what needs to be done but never have the funding unless we can get it under the state government bridge program or federal roads programs." READ ALSO: Merimbula landslip closes Market St Cr Fitzpatrick said he estimated a cost of $5million to sufficiently address the access issues across Watergums Bridge, which would involve both raising and widening. "Council's hands are tied, because any disaster recovery money only allows us to return it to the original condition," he said. A dirt track the back way out of Wonboyn has been used as a last resort over the years, but the Forestry road does not assure residents a safe passage. "You'd need a serious 4WD and in rain you probably wouldn't get out anyway," Cr Fitzpatrick said. Sue Hinson has been a Wonboyn resident for 32 years and raised her family there, and said the access in wet weather had been an issue for as long as she could remember. "My kids loved getting flooded in, and in some ways we didn't consider it a serious problem as we chose to live in an outer area - it's part and parcel of living here," Ms Hinson said. "But it did mean we wouldn't get any mail, the kids couldn't get to school and we couldn't get to work. You do have it in the back of your mind that if there is an emergency, what do you do? "If there was an accident or you were having a baby, the only possibility is a helicopter," she said. The long-time resident said she could understand the frequency of flooding with the current La Nina weather pattern was exacerbating people's concerns and worries about being cut off. Ms Cherry said council had been trying to assist residents with their concerns and Crs Fitzpatrick, Porter and Robin and then-state government candidate Fiona Kotjovs had recently visited and met with residents about the matter. "I appreciate the efforts of BVSC as they do their level best in my opinion," Ms Cherry said. "I believe more attention is needed from state and federal government to address the genuine needs of their voters. "A review of funding criteria would allow better access to existing funding and enable proactive and beneficial outcomes for communities and councils requesting legitimate assistance." Read also:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/csMAbWcnQqcKkfDnsWb3Ut/01470a3d-5d3a-48f8-8bf4-52f25450a064.jpg/r0_145_384_362_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg