Updated road closures across Bega Valley for Tuesday

UPDATE, 2.45pm: The heavy rain has resulted in the following road closures. Water over road - use caution Open Please take care in the wet weather, and remember, if it's flooded, forget it. EARLIER: Overnight rain has again played havoc with Bega Valley Shire roads. According to Weatherzone, Bega had 56mm fall in the 24 hours to 9am Tuesday and a further 16.6mm to 3pm. In Merimbula, 54.4mm fell in the 24 hours to 9am, with another 11mm through the day. Meanwhile Bermagui endured 72mm to 9am Tuesday and a further 52.4mm since. Report a flooded road to council by calling (02) 6499 2222. READ ALSO: Queensland flood death toll rises to 13; NSW in for a drenching

