Updated road closures across Bega Valley for Tuesday
UPDATE, 2.45pm:
The heavy rain has resulted in the following road closures.
- Tathra Road at Jellat Flats - closed
- Tathra Road, Bega between Howard Avenue and East Street - closed
- Bega Street at Bega Recreation Ground - closed
- Carp Street, Bega at Kisses Lagoon - closed
- Poplar Avenue, Bega at Carp Street and Valley Street - closed
- Big Jack Mountain Road at Towamba River, Burragate - closed
- Tathra Bermagui Road at the Wapengo causeway, Wapengo - closed
- Devils Hole Road, Devils Hole - closed
- Wallagoot Lane between Rixon's Bridge and the causeway, Wallagoot - closed
- Benny Gowings Road at Murrah River Bridge, Murrah - closed
- Wandella Road at Wandella Creek Causeway - closed
- Big Jack Mountain between Mt Darragh Road and national park rest area, Rocky Hall - closed (Big Jack Mountain has experienced a landslip and is closed with no access in both directions until repairs)
- East Street at the racecourse causeway, Bega - closed
- Angledale Road at Jaunceys Bridge - closed
- Murrays Flat Road, Tarraganda - closed
- Forest Lane at the causeway, Millingandi - closed
- Millingandi Road at the causeway, Millingandi - closed
- Millingandi Shortcut Road at the creek crossing, Millingandi - closed
- Orchard Road at the causeway, Rocky Hall - closed
- Tarlingtons Lane at Tantawangalo Creek causeway, Tantawangalo - closed
- Big Jack Mountain Road at Reedy Creek causeway, Burragate - closed
- Church Lane at Tantawangalo River causeway, Tantawangalo - closed
- Angledale Road at Doctors Creek, Angledale - closed
- Parrabel Street at the intersection with Angledale Road, Angledale - closed
- Buckajo Road between Ridge Street and Grosses Creek Road, Buckajo - closed
- Jacksonia Grove at the causeway, Bega - closed
- Yankees Gap Road at Greens crossing Bemboka River, Bemboka - closed
- Pericoe Road at Towamba River Bridge - closed
- Frogs Hollow Lane at the causeway, Frogs Hollow - closed
- Towamba Road at Stoney Creek causeway, Towamba to Burragate - closed
- Wonboyn Road at Watergums Creek Bridge, Wonboyn - closed
- Wonboyn Road at Wonboyn River Bridge, Wonboyn - closed
- Blanchards Road at House Creek, Brogo - closed
Water over road - use caution
- Towamba Road at Jingo Creek causeway, Towamba to Burragate - water over road
- Nullica Shortcut Road at the causeway, Nullica - water over road
Open
- Tathra Road at Parbery Creek, Bega - open
Please take care in the wet weather, and remember, if it's flooded, forget it.
EARLIER:
Overnight rain has again played havoc with Bega Valley Shire roads.
According to Weatherzone, Bega had 56mm fall in the 24 hours to 9am Tuesday and a further 16.6mm to 3pm.
In Merimbula, 54.4mm fell in the 24 hours to 9am, with another 11mm through the day.
Meanwhile Bermagui endured 72mm to 9am Tuesday and a further 52.4mm since.
Report a flooded road to council by calling (02) 6499 2222.