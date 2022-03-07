Donations being collected in Bega Valley for flood affected in Northern NSW

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Donations are being collected in Bega, Pambula, and Merimbula for the flood affected victims of Northern NSW, especially those in Ballina and Lismore. Organisers Cheryl Robinson and Karyn Radford are asking the community to donate much needed items which will be delivered to the flood victims in Northern NSW by Bobbins Transport in Pambula, which has offered to take the load up to a donation drop-off point in Sydney. Ms Robinson said she was an SES volunteer for many years when she lived in the Central West, before moving to the Bega Valley, and saw how slow things move after natural disasters. "I went along to Cyclone Yasi clean up and Warana floods and I've seen how slow things go due to the conditions and whatnot, but the government also doesn't put in a great deal it seems," she said. "I just felt really bad for them, I felt helpless, and I can't physically go and do anything at the moment with all my responsibilities down here so I just thought, 'what else can I do?'" "When we went through the fires we were given so much and I think we can give back," she said. They are asking for donations including gumboots, hoses, cleaning supplies, bottled water, tinned food, baby formula, nappies, toilet paper, sanitary items, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, toiletries, mosquito repellent, N95 masks, UHT Milk, and other non perishable food items that are in date. READ ALSO: Cleaning items such as brooms, rakes, gloves, garbage bags, clove oil, vinegar, scrubbing brushes, abrasive cleaner (such as Jif or Gumption), dishwashing liquid are also sought after in these communities and so donations of that nature would also be appreciated. No clothing or furniture items are being collected as the communities have no storage for these items. Donations are being collected at Ms Robinson's store at 239 Carp St Bega from Wednesday to Friday, 10am until 3pm. The cut off for donations will be Friday, March 11. Ms Robinson said that she doesn't mind people contacting her on 0427 761 602 to discuss drop-off or delivery options with people. She also offered to do pick-ups locally in Bega. "If my shop isn't open people can ring me and I'm happy to meet people down there or one of my other friends or volunteers will help meet people down there to open up the shop," said Mr Robinson. Ms Radford was also assisting in collecting donations and said people can drop-off at Pambula newsagency or she can pick up, her contact number is 0403 916 242. Ms Radford was also trying to organise a drop-off point in Merimbula as soon as possible.

