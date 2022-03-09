Updated road closures across Bega Valley for Wednesday

news, latest-news,

Bermagui has copped the worst of the rainfall across the Bega Valley, resulting in low lying flooding and road closures. As at 8am Wednesday, March 9, 75.2mm has fallen on the coastal town according to official Bureau of Meteorology figures. That's in addition to the 72mm that fell in the previous 24 hour period to 9am Tuesday. LIVE BLOG: Rolling coverage from across NSW of the flood emergency Bega recorded a further 28mm to 8am, to add to the 56mm that dumped on the district Tuesday, while Merimbula saw a further 24mm as of 8am on top of the 54.4mm in the previous 24 hours. Fancy a round of golf at Bermagui? Council is reporting numerous road closures as a result of the ongoing heavy rain. Report a flooded road to council by calling (02) 6499 2222. READ ALSO: Bega River at minor flood level, although peak not as high as initially predicted Updated, 7am March 9: Partial closure - use caution Water over road - use caution

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/9323dc82-78d6-49cc-9561-b4ee52d68cda.jpg/r133_0_1105_549_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg