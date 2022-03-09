Updated road closures across Bega Valley for Wednesday
Bermagui has copped the worst of the rainfall across the Bega Valley, resulting in low lying flooding and road closures.
As at 8am Wednesday, March 9, 75.2mm has fallen on the coastal town according to official Bureau of Meteorology figures.
That's in addition to the 72mm that fell in the previous 24 hour period to 9am Tuesday.
Bega recorded a further 28mm to 8am, to add to the 56mm that dumped on the district Tuesday, while Merimbula saw a further 24mm as of 8am on top of the 54.4mm in the previous 24 hours.
Fancy a round of golf at Bermagui?
Council is reporting numerous road closures as a result of the ongoing heavy rain.
Report a flooded road to council by calling (02) 6499 2222.
Updated, 7am March 9:
- Tathra Road at Jellat Flats - closed
- Tathra Road, Bega between Howard Avenue and East Street - closed
- Bega Street at Bega Recreation Ground - closed
- Carp Street, Bega at Kisses Lagoon - closed
- Poplar Avenue, Bega at Carp Street and Valley Street - closed
- Big Jack Mountain Road at Towamba River, Burragate - closed
- Tathra Bermagui Road at the Wapengo causeway, Wapengo - closed
- Devils Hole Road, Devils Hole - closed
- Wallagoot Lane between Rixon's Bridge and the causeway, Wallagoot - closed
- Benny Gowings Road at Murrah River Bridge, Murrah - closed
- Wandella Road at Wandella Creek Causeway - closed
- Big Jack Mountain between Mt Darragh Road and national park rest area, Rocky Hall - closed (Big Jack Mountain has experienced a landslip and is closed with no access in both directions until repairs)
- East Street at the racecourse causeway, Bega - closed
- Angledale Road at Jaunceys Bridge - closed
- Murrays Flat Road, Tarraganda - closed
- Forest Lane at the causeway, Millingandi - closed
- Millingandi Road at the causeway, Millingandi - closed
- Millingandi Shortcut Road at the creek crossing, Millingandi - closed
- Orchard Road at the causeway, Rocky Hall - closed
- Tarlingtons Lane at Tantawangalo Creek causeway, Tantawangalo - closed
- Big Jack Mountain Road at Reedy Creek causeway, Burragate - closed
- Church Lane at Tantawangalo River causeway, Tantawangalo - closed
- Angledale Road at Doctors Creek, Angledale - closed
- Parrabel Street at the intersection with Angledale Road, Angledale - closed
- Buckajo Road between Ridge Street and Grosses Creek Road, Buckajo - closed
- Jacksonia Grove at the causeway, Bega - closed
- Yankees Gap Road at Greens crossing Bemboka River, Bemboka - closed
- Pericoe Road at Towamba River Bridge - closed
- Frogs Hollow Lane at the causeway, Frogs Hollow - closed
- Towamba Road at Stoney Creek causeway, Towamba to Burragate - closed
- Wonboyn Road at Watergums Creek Bridge, Wonboyn - closed
- Wonboyn Road at Wonboyn River Bridge, Wonboyn - closed
- Blanchards Road at House Creek, Brogo - closed
- Westrops Road at Coolagolite Creek causeway - closed
Partial closure - use caution
- Dr George Mountain Road at Tarraganda - traffic reduced to one lane at land slip (traffic lights in place)
Water over road - use caution
- Towamba Road at Jingo Creek causeway, Towamba to Burragate - water over road
- Nullica Shortcut Road at the causeway, Nullica - water over road