Bega council assesses impacts of heavy rainfall across the Valley

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

As with all high rainfall events, there are potential impacts to infrastructure and service delivery. Roads were cut and sportsgrounds closed across the past few days in the Bega Valley as an East Coast Low affected much of the NSW coastal regions. While the impact in the Bega Valley was not as extreme as initially predicted, there have still been significant impacts from the February/March 2022 rain event noted by the council. Among them are local roads and numerous potholes emerging due to the wet weather. "At this stage it is too early to fully assess the damage to our road network. With more rain forecast, we will have a clearer picture by next weekend, and we will know if a Natural Disaster Declaration will allow us to access Disaster Recovery Funding arrangements," the council told ACM late on Friday. "We are of course seeing many potholes, and embankment slippage is impacting Big Jack Mountain Road. "We are also inspecting some embankment erosion reported on Mount Darragh Road. READ ALSO: Keep Bega Valley beautiful on Clean Up Day "Our priority now is to continue with inspections of road infrastructure, including bridges, and to engage local contractors, if they are needed, to clear debris and obstructions before reopening roads." Council said while the entire road network will be assessed, its initial focus will be to inspect unsealed roads for potential access and safety concerns. Where possible, clean-up activities have commenced, including infrastructure assessments that will continue as the flood waters recede. Council reports latest road closures as at 1pm Saturday: Council said, fortunately, the water levels have not impacted the shire's recreational infrastructure too heavily. Low lying areas, including the Bega Valley Fields along the Bega River, have been inundated and were closed until the waters recede. "We are contacting booked sportsground users to discuss cancellation or rescheduling of any events in impacted areas. We recommend people contact their local sports club to get an update on any upcoming events," council said. "Over the coming days and weeks, we may be restricted in using heavy field mowers and tractors on our sporting ovals. "Depending on the particular oval and the extent of the moisture in the field this can potentially interrupt scheduled sporting matches. We will make an assessment next week, following the rain forecast for this weekend. "We are also keeping an eye on boat ramps and pontoons as flood waters move through, and monitoring beaches. "We ask that people exercise caution around beaches as there will be debris in the water from floods and high seas over the coming weeks. "Our staff will conduct a clean-up of recreational assets when the water recedes, but thankfully it appears the damage is not as bad as what was predicated." Council said all waste sites, including transfer stations and the Central Waste Facility in Wolumla, are continuing to operate as normal. At this stage, the heavy rainfall has not impacted the shire's waste services. READ ALSO: Houseplant swap meet to bring green thumbs together The Merimbula Airport redevelopment has been delayed because of the heavy rain, with its reopening to flights and passenger services pushed back until March 25. Towamba Burragate Road sealing was also delayed due to the heavy rainfall, however the entire road is now sealed, so council anticipated little or no problems associated with damage from inundation. Council also said there had been no reports of damage or flooding at any of the Valley's community halls or cemeteries. A common occurrence in heavy rain events is impact to the Brogo-Bermagui water supply. Council said operations staff were working hard to keep Bermagui's water supply from requiring a boil water notice. This involves: "We constantly monitor operations at our sewage treatment plants during heavy rainfall, with our trained staff able to make adjustments and changes as and when they are needed."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/051744c6-7853-4f6d-bdc3-ab7e48bd0092.jpg/r2_469_4590_3061_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg