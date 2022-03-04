Merimbula Airport closure extended due to rain delays

news, latest-news,

The closure of Merimbula Airport has been extended to March 25 due to rain delays. Project services manager Daniel Djikic said the council had been working closely with the contractor to identify the most effective way to complete the works with the least impact on the community and airlines. "We've looked at a number of scenarios to complete the work as close to the original schedule as possible, but with the amount of rain we've had, and more rain forecast, we've had to plan for a 10-day extension to the airport closure," Mr Djikic said. "We know this is inconvenient for travellers, the airlines and the broader community, but unfortunately we are at the mercy of the weather and there's not much we can do. "If anything changes with the weather that will impact the planned re-opening date, we will inform the airlines and the community as soon as possible. "Work is still being carried out on-site in preparation for the sealing to re-start. All being well, this should start again on Thursday March 10." The north and south runway extensions have been completed, the taxiways and apron have been strengthened and stabilised, and about 80 per cent of the runway has been sealed with its first coat. The sealing of the remainder of the runway, taxiways and apron will commence once the pavement has sufficiently dried out, followed by line marking and final safety checks before the airport re-opens. Council has been working closely with the airlines and emergency services throughout the project and thanked the community for its patience. The runway extension and strengthening project is funded through two grants from the Commonwealth Government, two grants from the NSW Government and a council contribution. More information about the project is available on council's website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/5be653d9-6edf-4114-9bfb-3213c8e36dcb.jpg/r89_0_1958_1056_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg