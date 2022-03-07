Bold beats, bright colour as Bega Big Matsuri hits the stage

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Get ready for a high-energy festival of drumming and dance when the Bega Big Matsuri hits the stage next month. The Bega Valley's own Stonewave Taiko, along with YuNiOn from Sydney are proud to present the Bega Big Matsuri on Saturday, April 2, at 6.30pm at the Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre. This Festival for the Community has been two years in the making. The audience will be treated to high-quality Japanese drumming (taiko) and dance within a festival atmosphere based on traditional Japanese practices. Special guests Veronica Valderrama and dancers of Far South Flamenco will make a guest appearance to add to the colour and movement. Matsuri is a Japanese word for festival, usually enjoyed with an energetic, colourful carnival atmosphere. Under the professional artistic direction of Graham Hilgendorf and Masae Ikegawa - Sydney-based drumming duo YuNiOn - Stonewave players are delighted to finally bring the Bega Big Matsuri to audiences of the Bega Valley and beyond. Stonewave member Mahamati said there will be about 30 drummers performing as well as the Flamenco dancers in an event that's bound to get your heart pumping and spirit rising. "The Japanese really know how to party," she said. "There's going to be a lot of colour, a lot of movement. READ MORE: Stunning sunrise photos at Sculpture Bermagui "The original idea was to use a lot more of the auditorium and have more audience participation in a free-flowing festival around the room. "We've had to scale it back due to COVID, but it's still going to be a great night. "Usually our audiences get up and dance anyway!" Mahamati said planning for the Bega Big Matsuri had its challenges given the pandemic. In 2018 and 2019 Stonewave helped present the Bega Big Groove, with a host of community performers taking the stage in the creative showcase. READ ALSO: Concept designs for community halls open for comment However, this time it's been limited to taiko drumming and Flamenco dancers with other community performance groups not as active anymore and unable to join in, she said. Regardless it is bound to be a fantastic night of big sounds and plenty of colour. The Bega Big Matsuri is family-friendly with a range of ticket options. Early bird tickets close on Saturday, March 19. Tickets available at Trybooking

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/8d33fa88-4397-43b8-aef2-04a821277532.jpg/r0_344_4200_2717_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg