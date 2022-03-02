Eden woman jailed after creating fake identities to defraud disaster recovery money

news, latest-news,

An Eden woman has been jailed and ordered to pay back $25,000 after defrauding disaster recovery, Jobseeker and pandemic leave payments. Claudette Joan Munday, 46, was sentenced to two years in prison for defrauding and attempting to defraud various government agencies in 2020 and 2021. Magistrate Doug Dick said he was put in a difficult situation during Bega Local Court sittings on Tuesday March 1, when he was faced with sentencing the Eden woman. He said in court that due to the Ms Munday's "history of dishonesty" and the nature and amount of fraud committed, he had "no other alternative than full-time jail". "I have to send a message that creates a general deterrence of this kind of behaviour in the community." The woman was visually upset when the sentence was handed down by the magistrate and she was subsequently taken into custody by attending officers. Ms Munday was charged with two counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception and two of attempting to commit financial advantage by deception. "This was money meant for the community for emergency relief and I think they would expect nothing less than jail time for such an offence," Magistrate Dick said. The court was told two of the counts related to false claims made using 30 fictitious identities after the 2020 Black Summer bushfires where she defrauded Australian Government Disaster Relief payments totalling $18,000, and an attempt to obtain a further $17,000. The court was told the other two charges related to claims made after the Bega Valley floods of 2021 where she created 15 fictitious identities, as well as used real names including those of her children. She received government disaster relief payments totalling $13,000, and attempted to defraud another $11,500, which included additional claims through Job Seeker and Pandemic Leave Disaster payments. Magistrate Dick said the nature of disaster payments for emergency relief meant they were more vulnerable to fraud since security checks were lower and they were often made instantly over the phone. Ms Munday's legal representative made submissions to the court and said the woman's difficult upbringing and substance abuse history made her more a more vulnerable person to such crimes. He also said that although a corrections assessment of her was unfavourable, due to nerves and language barriers, she was actually very remorseful of her actions. Magistrate Dick said that despite multiple warnings, Ms Munday had continued to offend and her attitude did not show adequate remorse for her actions. "Greed did play a factor and the attitude was clearly shown in the report when she said, 'I just kept doing it and hoped I'd get away with it'," the magistrate said. Despite her legal representative's attempt to push for an Intensive Correction Order, which would have seen her serve the sentence in the community under the strict supervision of Community Corrections, the magistrate would not budge on the need for jail time. Ms Munday was sentenced to two years in prison with a non-parole period of nine months. The maximum sentence could have seen her imprisoned for up to 10 years. Ms Munday will be eligible for parole in November 2022, but would face a recognizance of $1000 for five years, meaning she would be out on good behaviour but if any offences were committed in that time that money would be forfeited. She must also pay back $25,000 to the various government bodies that were defrauded. Read more Court and Crime here

