Captain Australia stops in Bega to attend show before walking to Wolumla and Merimbula

The biggest highlight of Captain Australia's visit to the Far South Coast so far has been the incredible hospitality, generosity, and kindness of the people, he says. After visiting Cobargo and Quaama late last week and meeting people from those areas who were so fire- affected, he said he noticed how they were some of the most joyful communities he had met due to the real sense of community and of lifting each other up. "Bega and the South Coast communities are just characterised in general by this wave of kindness and interest, and even joyfulness," he said. READ ALSO: Captain Australia gives cancer the boot on his big walk from Brisbane to Melbourne Captain Australia, aka Simon Harvey, walked into Bega on Sunday morning, and was invited to attend Bega's 150th annual show and although he said he found it a little "awkward" and he was "shy" because he didn't want to steal the thunder of the show, he had been given a really warm welcome. "I'm doing my thing and if someone's interested in knowing more about that, I'm happy to answer questions and being approached, but I don't like insinuating myself into other people's thing, it just doesn't feel righteous for me," he said. His trajectory was not quite set in stone as he said he preferred to "take everything day-by-day", rather than planning ahead. Along the way he has received numerous messages day-in and day-out from people all over the country inviting him to visit their communities. Often it was hard to keep track of all those messages and whether it was, "Barry or Jim and was he in Merimbula or somewhere else?" Despite not being certain how the next days would unfold, he was on his way to Wolumla today (Monday February 21) with the company of local woman Lorraine Aitken, and then headed to Merimbula. "There's a family there who lost their child to paediatric cancer and they've asked me to visit that town and have said they want to have a sausage sizzle or something," he said. Then he plans to walk towards Eden, before ensuring he's got enough water to push on towards Orbost in Victoria. "I'm eager to get it done but it's also about the people now and so I'm stopping and smelling the roses and talking to people," he said. On his way out of Bega, Yowrie woman Michelle Roberson stopped her car and quickly ran over to pass him a $20 note, letting him know she had been watching his trip on social media. "I wish I had more money to give you," she said before telling Captain Australia about how she had lost everything in the fires, including her three dogs, chooks, sheep, and had spent the last two years living with a friend. "The courage to go back home is getting there, I've got a couple of caravans out there, it hasn't been easy but I'll be right," she said. Ms Roberson said she had been feeling inspired as she kept an eye on Captain Australia's travels down the coast. RECENT NEWS: Captain Australia reflected on his experiences meeting people along the way, like Ms Roberson who had lost everything but was still smiling and full of joy. "The lady we just met lost everything, but yet she comes over and she's smiling and joyful and thankful, and yet she's still dealing with grief and recovery in her own life. "I see it kind of paralleling it with my own life and seeing ravages, when you get past it, it does leave room for joy and growth," he said. Although at the start of his trip he had been mainly sleeping rough, more recently he had received more offers from people who had given him a place to crash for the night. "In the first 50 days of the walk I might have had five days of hospitality but here on the South Coast, at least 50 per cent of the time I've had a warm safe bed to sleep in. "When I don't have one I sleep in the scrub somewhere, ideally away from the road. "So I've woken up in the middle of gorgeous rainforest, and it's completely serene and in the middle of nowhere. You have to stop and find your way back to the road so you don't foolishly walk off into the wrong direction. "But I do love the sleeping rough and that's all part of it and the ordeal of it, and carrying the pack as well, because it's making me stronger, but the hospitality is gorgeous as well," he said. Captain Australia carries with him a hammock and tarp to keep him dry and relatively comfortable while sleeping rough. He has also not needed to buy as much food along the South Coast as people have offered him food along the way, including Coles at Bega who shouted him some cold drinks before he went to the show. "People keep giving me things, here I've got a Kit Kat, an energy drink, and a coffee. There's all this kindness and I've not really had to buy much food since Nowra," he said. To donate to Captain Australia's cause to help children with cancer click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124793061/5a161807-690b-4c80-b1b6-23885c18cf0b.JPG/r2_224_4590_2816_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg