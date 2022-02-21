Aleesha Dummett named Bega's AgShows Young Woman of 2022

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Aleesha Dummett is on a high after an "amazing" show over the weekend where she was sashed as the Young Woman of the Bega Show for 2022. She loved seeing the exhibits in the pavilion and found a passion she never knew she had at the sheep judging competition. "It was nice to see something a little bit different, as I had never really taken an interest in it," she said. She was also tasked with presenting ribbons during some of the horse judging events, speaking to show attendees, and assisting with the delivery of morning tea to judges at the show ring. Ms Dummett attended the Bega AP&H Society members dinner at the pavilion on Friday evening where she was officially announced as the Young Woman of 2022 and received her sash and gifts. The 20-year-old grew up on a 500 acre beef farm in Verona and is one of nine children, happening to be the sixth child in the mix. She said her childhood was busy and adventurous and some of her favourite activities growing up on a farm were raising poddy calves and building cubby houses with her siblings. Her family also owned horses and although she had not taken to competitive equestrian events, she had always loved horse riding. Her affinity with animals has now blossomed into a career, and about a week ago she started as a receptionist at the Bega Veterinary Hospital. She said that her colleagues have been really helpful so far. Ms Dummett was asked to be the Bega representative by the show society and happily accepted the role. "I was happy to put my hand up as it was something I thought about doing but hadn't had the chance, and the last couple of years the shows haven't been on so there hasn't really been the opportunity." HISTORY OF THE BEGA SHOW: She said her family had been both happy and supportive in her decision to undertake the role this year. Ms Dummett thought one of the biggest issues affecting people on the Far South Coast was the worker shortage. "There are a lot of dairy farmers that struggle to find workers as in rural and remote places it's hard to find workers that are passionate about certain things," she said. Ms Dummett will be heading to Cooma on Saturday February 26, with Cobargo Young Woman Rhiannon Ballantyne to represent the districts for the Zone 3 ambassador position. In Cooma, they will meet the other young women who have secured their spots and participate in a formal interview process and attend lunch and dinner events with the judges. There will be two winners who will then go on to represent the region at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. Fifteen women across the state will then be selected to attend the week-long event in Sydney.

