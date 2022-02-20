newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Bega showgrounds were filled with crowds on Saturday February 19, for the first day of public events at the Bega Show. Families from all around the shire came to visit, along with visitors passing through. Many young parents said they'd been waiting to share the fun with their children, because they had such fond memories of the show during their childhood. In the the first half of the day families flooded the grounds as cars were lined up all the way towards the Glebe Wetlands. Later on in the early evening, teenagers and young adults came along to hop onto some rides, watch the mower racing and the motocross. The crowds also stuck around for the fireworks, which could be seen by all at the show and for some lucky spectators it could be seen from the view of the Ferris wheel.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117044565/cbd92507-bf7d-49e9-a338-fb225e98ad1c.JPG/r11_270_5172_3186_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg