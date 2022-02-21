Fiona Kotvojs concedes Bega by-election result is out of Liberal reach

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Liberal candidate for the seat of Bega Fiona Kotvojs has today conceded defeat in the February 12 by-election. Although Labor's Michael Holland claimed victory on election night following a significant swing in Labor's favour, Dr Kotvojs initially held on to hope the flow of pre-poll and postal votes would close the gap. However, the Dignams Creek resident released a statement on Monday morning conceding the result was out of reach, and thanking her supporters. "Today I called Dr Michael Holland to congratulate him on being chosen by our community as the next Member for Bega. I wish him and his family all the best as he embarks on this incredibly important and challenging new career," Dr Kotvojs said. "I take this opportunity to say thank you to each person who gave of their time to discuss their hopes and concerns, and things that mattered to them, when I called or knocked on their door or met them in the street. "I also owe huge thanks to everyone who supported my campaign, whether volunteering their time, donating, or standing outside in the rain to speak with voters. Thank you to the Premier, Dom Perrottet, for his support and hard work; and to the incredibly hard-working members of the Liberal Government for their resolute efforts to help me and assist this community. "A big thank you to my friends and family for your support, your understanding and your prayers. "It has been a great honour representing the Liberal Party across Bega Valley and Eurobodalla, especially after we had gone through so much together. Over the last two years, everyone has been affected. We have cared for each other, supported each other, and strengthened each other. Together we are stronger. "I hope and pray that as we move into 2022, we will remember the strength we had when we worked together to overcome each challenge, that we focus on coming together as a community, and we work together to heal and be stronger into the future." As of Monday, February 21, Dr Holland had received 43.83 per cent of the primary vote to Dr Kotvojs' 38.57 per cent. On the two candidate preferred count, Dr Holland led by 55.66 per cent to Dr Kotvojs' 44.34 per cent. According to the NSW Electoral Commission, check counting was complete for all booths and pre-polling centres, but postal vote counting is still underway. READ ALSO: NSW records fewer than 5000 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

