Tathra Beach patrols keeping swimmers safe as Sydney shark attack creates anxiety

Beachgoers on the Far South Coast are being reminded to make the most of the patrolled beach at Tathra with respect to staying safe in the water. Australian Lifeguard Service business development manager Chris O'Rorke said although people may be feeling uneasy from the recent shark attack in Sydney, they can feel assured their safety is being looked after at patrolled beaches on the South Coast. "Regardless of what's going on in Sydney, you're a long way away from the incident and lifeguards will absolutely do their best to provide a safe swimming zone for visitors to the beach," Mr O'Rorke said. READ ALSO: Canberra musicians pay tribute to bushfire victim Ross Rixon in song dedication performed at Cobargo Show Mr O'Rorke said the Bega Valley has the added advantage that Tathra Beach is still being patrolled during the month of February, due to a generous donation from local businesses. "There are regular lifeguard patrols that are put on by the Bega Valley Shire Council across the summer school holidays in December and January, but thanks to the help of the local business chambers, and Rob White at Tathra Beach House, we were able to actually continue these patrols at Tathra through the month of February," he said. Mr O'Rorke said people ought to make the most of the beach being patrolled during the week as Friday, February 25, will mark the final day the beach is patrolled by professional lifeguards. "Then volunteer surf lifesavers will continue to patrol on weekends and public holidays all the way through to Anzac Day," he said. READ ALSO: Bega business awards heads back to the 1940s Surf Life Saving NSW runs a shark spotting program in conjunction with the Department of Primary Industries, where drone surveillance is carried out over popular coastal destinations. The NSW Shark Management Program put in place by the NSW government is a $21.4million project that looks at protecting the NSW coastline from future attacks. Their aim is to scale up the use of Surf Life Saving NSW drone surveillance of beaches, using shark listening stations, a continuation of beach meshing and boosting shark tagging. Mr O'Rorke said patrolling lifeguards also have a number of measures to look out for sharks in the area, including jet skis and inflatable rescue boats. "We'll always inform the public of anything that's spotted and take the necessary precautions to close the beach if that does become an issue. But as always, the red and yellow flags are the safest place to swim," he said. Mr O'Rorke said people are welcome to check the beachsafe.org.au website or download the app to find their nearest patrolled beach. READ ALSO: It's Showtime at Bega! Join the 150th birthday celebrations

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117044565/db95ae13-4781-4c6a-8651-2a7f4794d08b.jpg/r98_0_1102_567_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg