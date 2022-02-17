Bega business awards heads back to the 1940s

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Bega's business community is heading back in time this month as it celebrates its popular customer service excellence awards - with a 1940s theme. The Bega Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting a gala event celebrating the best customer service and small business excellence in the district for the past year. The awards night was scheduled for late last year but like many other events fell victim to COVID restrictions and lockdowns. However, it appears all the planets are lining up for the event on February 26, with the announcement that singing and dancing can return to NSW venues this week and masks will no longer be required by the 25th. The majority of tickets have already been sold with finalists, their work colleagues and Bega business community all keen to join the glamorous celebration, which will be held at the Bega Showground Pavilion. Chamber president John Watkin said the heritage-listed pavilion will be decorated with the 1940s theme in mind, including vintage cars alongside the red carpet for arrival photo opportunities. Reprinted Bega District News pages from the 1940s era will make for table runners with a difference. "Some classic ads from then really stand out," Mr Watkin said. "It will be a bit of entertainment on the tables with diners sure to have a chuckle among themselves about how things have changed." The Bega District Brass Band - itself an institution for more than 120 years - will be performing some classic big band numbers while everyone enjoys a three-course meal prepared by award-winning and widely acclaimed chef Kelly Eastwood. Then after the awards have been presented, guests can let their hair down to Kitty Kat and her Band of Thieves on stage with their sultry swing and funky jazz tunes. READ ALSO: Disaster-affected businesses in Bega Valley invited to meet with ombudsman Friday As for the awards being presented, there are 18 categories for both businesses and individuals, ranging from financial services to agri-business. Judges have spent the last 12 months moving through the community taking note of those that give great customer service or who offer something uniquely different, or who have pivoted during these unprecedented times. Nominations were open to the public between July and September last year, with the chamber receiving hundreds of nominations. Mr Watkin said the senior female category received over 30 separate nominations, forcing it into creating a new category of women in business. Prior to Christmas and over the last two months, mystery judges first narrowed each category down to five finalists and have now chosen a winner and runner-up in each category, all of which will be announced on the Saturday night. "We are looking forward to a fantastic night of acknowledging not only the winners but all the finalists," Mr Watkin said. MEET THE FINALISTS: Bega Customer Service and Business Awards 2021 The decade that started with World War II brought instability, rationing and censorship. Post war brought depression, housing shortages and strikes; the resettling of European war refugees and assisted immigration. However it also brought the start of the Snowy Mountains Scheme and the first Holden rolled off the production line symbolising a new prosperous Australia. By the end of the decade we had turned from disillusionment and despair to optimism and hope for a brighter future. "Today we have been battling with two years of a worldwide pandemic that has had huge impact on so many," Mr Watkin said. "Locally we have the devastation of bushfires, drought and floods; and the housing crisis continues. "However we have much to look forward to. "We look forward with hope that the pandemic is nearing its end. Snowy 2.0 is well underway. Our community continues to recover from the fires. The Valley has never been greener, and our economy is strong. "We look forward to a new prosperous and buoyant future and to celebrate what makes this community great." READ ALSO: Stand Tall to bring youth focused TEDx-style event to Cobargo in 2022

