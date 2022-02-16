Disaster-affected businesses invited to meet with ombudsman

news, latest-news,

The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman (ASBFEO) Bruce Billson is visiting the Far South Coast this week to meet with bushfire-impacted small businesses. Mr Billson says he is keen to speak with small business owners that have been impacted by bushfires at feedback sessions to be held at Mogo, Tilba and Cobargo on Thursday, February 17, and then Bega, Merimbula and Bombala on Friday. "We want to hear from small and family business owners who have lived experience of a natural disaster such as bushfires and have ideas about how best the government can support them to prepare and remain resilient in the case of an unavoidable event," He says. "What we learn from small businesses in this session, will help inform the work on our current Small Business Natural Disaster Preparedness and Resilience Inquiry, including recommendations to improve education and engagement programs to best target and assist small businesses in preparing for natural disasters." Mr Billson will be at the following locations on Thursday, February 17, to meet with bushfire-impacted small businesses: Small business operators who are unable to make a feedback session can contribute their insights here.

