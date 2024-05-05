Bulldogs tear into Blue Heelers on first grade road trip

The mountain roadtrip didn't take the air out of the Bulldogs, with Merimbula-Pambula downing the Bombala Blue Heelers 50-4 on Saturday, May 4.
In round four of Group 16 first grade rugby league, the visitors proved too strong for the tough Bombala outfit, running in 10 tries.
Luke Rixon accounted for three of those, and Trent Casey a second-half double.
On Sunday at Bemboka - Bega's "home ground" now the Rec Ground is undergoing its redevelopment - the Roosters fell to traditional derby rival Tathra.
In very wet conditions, the Sea Eagles crossing three times in the 18-6 victory.
The weekend's other first grade game saw Moruya heading home after a 24-10 win over the Stallions at Cooma.
In reserve grade, the Tathra Sea Eagles defeated Bega 10-4 and Moruya was too good for Cooma 40-22.
Bombala had a silver lining to its tough home ground performance, the High Heelers accounting for the Merimbula-Pambula Blues 64-0 in women's league-tag.
Cooma and Tathra played out an 8-8 draw in their league-tag encounter at Cooma.
