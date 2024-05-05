Body of missing Cooma man found after six-day search

A body believed to be that of John Locker has been located during a search for the 77-year-old missing for six days in the state's south.
John Locker - also known as Tony - was last seen on Culey Avenue, Cooma, about 1pm on Monday, April 29.
After his family reported him missing that evening, an extensive land, water and aerial search began.
Officers attached to Monaro Police District, with assistance from PolAir, the State Emergency Service (SES), Rural Fire Services (RFS), NSW Marine Rescue, and ACT Police were involved.
About 10.30pm Friday night, May 3, police were alerted to a dog being located by residents in Kiah Avenue, Cooma. Council rangers attended and confirmed it to be John's dog, 'Sophie'.
The search resumed about 7am Saturday morning and John's Toyota utility was located about 3pm near farmland 10km south of Cooma.
A coordinated search then focused on this area and neighbouring properties.
About 6pm Saturday the body of a man was located on farmland south of Cooma.
While the body was yet to be formally identified, it was believed to be that of the missing man.
Initial inquiries indicate there were no suspicious circumstances and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Monaro Police District duty officer, Acting Inspector Tyrone Stacey thanked the local community for assisting with information and supporting police and John's family in the search.
Police also thanked the wider community and the media for their assistance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.