It's Showtime at Bega! Join the 150th birthday celebrations

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Bega Show is bouncing back for a weekend of fun as it celebrates its 150th anniversary. This will be the first show featuring all the events, displays and entertainment since previous cancellations due to the Black Summer fires and COVID-19. President of the Bega Show Society Barb Rogers said she was stoked to see the event go ahead and that they've been very busy with preparations. "I'm getting excited that it's actually happening because we've planned a few, but they've all had the rug pulled out from under them," she said. READ ALSO: Cobargo hosts 'biggest show ever' following years of cancellations Ms Rogers encouraged everyone to head along and support the show over the weekend. "It's not just a show for Bega, its for the whole Bega Valley Shire, so come along and have a great time," Ms Rogers said. Horse events will kick off the show on Saturday morning, February 19, at 8am. Meanwhile pavilion exhibits will boast the community's best baked goods, produce, photography, art, crafts and more. There will also be lots of kids entertainment, from sideshow rides, visits to the animal nursery and WOW reptile encounters. There'll also be shows from magicians, a Questacon Science show with Bournda EEC and Atlas of Life, face painting and balloon shaping, junior judging events, street theatre and juggling workshops. Throughout the weekend there'll be many events on the Horizon Bank main arena, from equestrian to FMX Kaos Freestyle Motocross, Mower Mania, whip cracking and more. READ ALSO: Cobargo Show Rodeo enjoyed by packed arena: Photo gallery Two Bega Show traditions will also feature - the fireworks display and the demolition derby. The popular fireworks display (usually held on a Friday) will begin at 9pm on Saturday. The demolition derby, another vastly popular Bega Show tradition, will begin at 8.30pm on Sunday. To find out times for all of these events visit the Bega Show program. Those wishing to buy a weekend pass in advance can book online at https://events.humanitix.com/bega-show, alternatively you can buy your tickets at the gate.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117044565/2325259f-485b-4f10-a441-814485d755ff.jpg/r2_18_1140_661_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg