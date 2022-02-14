'We had the biggest and most incredible show of our lives', says Cobargo Show committee

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

There was a magnificent turnout at the weekend for the 123rd Cobargo Show, with locals from the shire turning up to support the event, as well those from further afield. While the committee did not yet have the full figures on gate entries available this morning, it was blatantly clear the show was the largest they had ever seen at Cobargo. "We had the biggest and most incredible show of our lives, the numbers were utterly and totally amazing," said Senior Vice President June Tarlinton. "The crowd was unbelievable, we had the most brilliant show experience and it just had such a significant high, happy vibe to the whole show. "Sometimes in different areas of the show you might get people hassling you and complaining because things weren't going their way and we just never experienced that. "It was so fun and the people just came and kept coming, we've never seen anything like it." There were cars lined all the way up to the main street of town from the showgrounds and all the way out to the old butter factory. RECENT NEWS: The seating area during the rodeo event was absolutely jam-packed, with crowds pooling around the ring just to get a glimpse of the action. Ms Tarlinton also said that the running of the show was very smooth thanks to the help of their committee and a few new younger volunteers from the community. "Saturday was monstrous and Sunday was double monstrous, we could not believe how they kept coming. It was out of this world and hard to describe. "The opening ceremony was fantastic, Amber Lawrence was brilliant, the kids had lots of fun." Although there was some uncertainty about having such big crowds and the presence of alcoholic beverages, Ms Tarlinton said there were no issues to report. She estimated that beverage sales alone were probably triple what they were in previous years. "The vibe we got was that people were just so thankful we went ahead," said Ms Tarlinton. "The community spirit, gratefulness, and enjoyment was just absolutely profound."

