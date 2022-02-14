Joyful crowds pack out arena for Cobargo Rodeo, and family tribute to lives lost

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Cobargo Rodeo was held at the main arena over the weekend, with packed out crowds determined to get a glimpse of all the action. There were a range of different categories during the show, starting with the under 18 steer ride, the ladies heifer ride, chute dogging, tail tagging, open steer, and the bull ride. Bull riders had travelled from all over, with riders from Cooma, Moruya, Bemboka, Wyndham, Bermagui, Bega, and Cobargo. Warren Salway emceed the event, which was sponsored by local businesses Cobargo Hotel and Bermagui Bait & Tackle, as well as Carlton Brewery. The winner of the bull ride was Luke Evans from Cobargo who received $1700 cash and the Oscar Salway Memorial Buckle, donated by the Salway family. READ ALSO: Miriam Sellwood from Cobargo won the ladies heifer ride and received $100 prize money. The event was also an opportunity to pay tribute to Robert Salway, Patrick Salway, and Ross Rixon who lost their lives during the Black Summer bushfires. It was an emotional moment for all in attendance when Warren made tribute to his family members. He acknowledged the huge amount of work put into the arena, particularly by Patrick who did a lot of the welding on the steel fencing and put a lot of effort into getting the rodeo up and going. "Patrick was at the last rodeo in 2019 and he got thrown over the chutes and broke his arm," said Warren. Warren said that a plaque would be erected at the last gate Patrick used in memory of him and his huge contribution in the organisation of the rodeo. Other committee members who had passed away in the last two years were also acknowledged, including Kevin Allen, Jim Salway, Wilma Boreham, Richard Cooke, Barry Hargraves, and Jean White.

