'Enough is enough': hundreds attend nurses and midwives strike in Bega

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Defying orders from the Industrial Relations Commission (IRC) to call off the action, a turn out of roughly 200 people gathered in Bega's Littleton Gardens as part of the state-wide strike to highlight the government's refusal to negotiate on safe staffing for nurses and midwives. NSW Nurses and Midwives Association southern region organiser Pippa Watts welcomed the large crowd, many who had travelled from Batemans Bay, Moruya and the Eurobodalla, advocating for pay rises and safer staff-to-patient ratios. Ms Watts said many health professionals she represented were exhausted, frustrated and ready to give up. "It's not meant to be like this. We have walked off the job today because enough is enough," she said. "Stop telling the public the system is coping - the system is in crisis." "Nurses and midwives deserve recognition and respect for the work we do." Di Lang, councillor on NSW Nurses and Midwives Association southern region and delegate for South East Regional Hospital (SERH) addressed the crowd passionately, referring to the impact on workers of inadequate staff-to-patient ratios. "This strike is for you. We are the professionals working on the ground, we know this isn't right," Ms Lang said. Sam Buckley, representative of the Eurobodalla branch said babies need to be counted in patient numbers. "We are tired of being short-staffed, tired of not being able to support patients. We are saying help, because we are drowning," Ms Buckley said. Nurses and midwives were supported by the attendance of members of the public and other health professionals, including Labor candidate Michael Holland who claimed victory in the Bega by-election on Saturday night, who said he had been invited down by his colleagues. "I've worked for over 40 years with nurses and midwives and they have supported me, it's my turn to support them," Dr Holland said. "I have seen the effects on nurses, maternity and theatre staff, and the concept that everything is alright is wrong." "In nursing in rural areas there is an increase in the age of staff and they are burning out." Dr Holland said he hoped that when he was officially declared as Bega MP he could make his colleagues voices heard in Parliament. "We have to get Hazzard and Perottet to make genuine efforts to negotiate with healthcare workers, their efforts so far have been superficial and insincere," he said. Regional clinical educators from SERH spoke with ACM, saying with the current crisis in their workplace they were not able to provide necessary ongoing education to staff, such as Violence Prevention Management training. "The education isn't being done. We have a duty of care to staff but no capacity as we are frequently required clinically," the educators said. Ms Lang said staff were undertaking double shifts regularly and were overstretched and received continuous messages and calls to work more hours. "We need a better work environment to ensure better patient safety," she said. "The system used to fund staff is a budget tool and doesn't accurately record the Nursing Hours Per Patient Day. Evidence shows it's a false economy. "We are exhausted. We have been trying to negotiate for years, but they're not listening. The health of both workers and the public is at stake because of budgetary restraints," Ms Lang said. According to Ms Lang, life-preserving staff in SERH's Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit couldn't leave to attend the rally and theatre had been cancelled for the day, but the surgical and medical floor would be covered. Ms Watts said the action was not taken lightly by striking nurses and midwives and the association risked a fine for proceeding. "It was a tough call, but we are at the end of our tether. The only way we are going to get ratios is to change the government," she said. Read also: Free men's health checks available as Rotary-supported van tours Bega Valley Joyful crowds pack out arena for Cobargo Rodeo, and family tribute to lives lost

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/csMAbWcnQqcKkfDnsWb3Ut/4babf355-b7f8-4db7-8ff4-bd03bb41befd.JPG/r599_529_5057_3048_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg