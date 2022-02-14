Bega nurses join statewide strike calling for safer workplaces

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Nurses and midwives across southern NSW will walk off the job Tuesday, February 15, and join COVID-safe rallies in Bega and Yass. These rallies are part of a statewide strike by nurses and midwives to highlight the NSW government's refusal to negotiate on safe staffing in all public hospitals. NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) members from seven branches in the Southern NSW Local Health District will participate in the strike and call on the NSW Premier to implement shift by shift nursing and midwifery staffing for safe patient care. NSWNMA general secretary Brett Holmes said members were "sick of the government ignoring their plea for safe staffing". "Our members have signalled how fed up they are with the NSW government for continuing to ignore the need for nurse-to-patient ratios on every shift, similar to those already working successfully in Queensland and Victoria," said Mr Holmes. "The staffing crisis in health won't simply go away on its own. COVID-19 has only exacerbated the failings of our health system. "What we're asking for is not unreasonable. "Nurse-to-patient ratios do save lives and result in better patient outcomes." Tuesday's strike will be staggered across the day, with some nurses and midwives walking off the job for up to 24 hours. During the strike, life-preserving services will be maintained in all public hospitals and health services.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/985de1ca-9f5a-4db3-adb8-1850a680e465.jpg/r494_519_3883_2434_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg