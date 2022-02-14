Free men's health checks available as Rotary-supported van tours Bega Valley

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Men's Health Education Rotary Van is a true lifesaver, and will be visiting the Bega Show this weekend to provide free health checks. The MHERV project tours rural and regional NSW testing men for signs of ill health. Most men in these areas don't see their doctor for years at a time. High blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol often do not show symptoms until it's too late. Since August 2017, 10,237 people have been tested by the MHERV project, 5871 of those had test results that indicated a condition that a doctor would be likely to treat. However, 436 men were found to have been in "immediate danger", mostly because their blood pressure was through the roof. On February 19, during the Saturday at the Bega Show, free health checks testing blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes are being made available through MHERV. A registered nurse travels with the van conducting the tests. Head along between 9.30am and 3.30pm. Then on February 21 the van will be in Tathra, in the car park of Tathra Beachside holiday park, again from 9.30am until 3.30pm.. On February 22 and 23, MHERV will also visit Pambula Men's Shed on Merimbola St, just below the Pambula Hospital, between 9.30am and 3.30pm. Hundreds of local Rotarians and other volunteers are hosting the MHERV visits throughout NSW. Local Rotary Club members hope the visits across the Bega Valley will attract both locals and visitors for an all-important health check-up. Rotary said each year in Australia more than four men die every hour from conditions that are potentially preventable - that's 41,000 men a year.

