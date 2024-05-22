Amended Club Sapphire proposal earns support

A planning proposal to construct a multi-storey hotel at Club Sapphire in Merimbula had a win at council this week.
At Wednesday's meeting, May 22, councillors voted to support an amended development height of 21 metres, which is five metres above the limit permitted by existing planning standards.
Club Sapphire's proposal that went on public exhibition late last year was for a seven-storey hotel and conference centre at a maximum height of 26 metres.
Following community submissions it was recommended by council staff that such a break from the current limit be refused.
However, there appeared to be an element of support among councillors, who instead voted to send the proposal to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment for gateway determination.
In response, the club then produced an amended planning proposal that reduced the overall maximum height and positioned the hotel in a different location on the site.
The amended proposal realigns and redesigns the hotel and conference facility to only require a maximum height of one storey above the current approvals.
The club and board were given credit by councillors for their work to take on the community's concerns and amend their proposal.
Cr Joy Robin also commended the club for its plan to diversify its business with the aim to reduce dependence on poker machine revenue, given "the significant damage they do to communities".
Cr Tony Allen said the amended proposal and report before councillors on Wednesday was worth supporting.
"This report has been through the washing machine, staff have reviewed it and have come back with a recommendation to support it," Cr Allen saiud.
"I hear it all over the place that 'we don't want to change'. Sorry, but we will change.
"Merimbula needs some oomph, something to lift it again. Its days of being a major tourist destination have passed it by.
"If we don't support people with vision, to take risks to take town forward, in the process bringing tourists here [we lose out].
"No-one wants to see Gold Coast development anywhere here, but there comes time to review. In some cases we just have to bite the bullet and move forward."
Greens councillor Cathy Griff spoke against the motion, saying she loved change, but that increasing building heights in the coastal town was not a change she wanted to see.
"Places like Byron have been rigid in not allowing height increases," she said.
"How do we not know if rejecting this application would result in some more creative thinking about what can be achieved?
"No-one disputes the incredible work Club Sapphire does in our community. This is solely to do with height.
"Height limitations are set for very good reasons.
"It's not consistent with regional planning, not consistent with NSW coastal design guidelines.
"We have an opportunity here to say we do not want high rise in Merimbula now and into the future."
With the motion passing, council staff will now send the amended planning proposal off for gateway determination.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.