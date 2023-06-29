Bega District News
Club Sapphire hotel and conference facility planning proposal sent for NSW Planning gateway approval

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 29 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:03pm
Concept plan for the seven-storey hotel at Club Sapphire.
Councillors unanimously agreed to send Club Sapphire's planning proposal for a seven-storey hotel for gateway determination after discussion at the council meeting on June 28.

