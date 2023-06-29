Club Sapphire hotel and conference facility planning proposal sent for NSW Planning gateway approval

Councillors unanimously agreed to send Club Sapphire's planning proposal for a seven-storey hotel for gateway determination after discussion at the council meeting on June 28.
Council staff had recommended against approval, and against sending it to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment for gateway determination.
The planning proposal seeks approval for an increase to the existing height limit on the site from 16 metres to 26 metres under the site specifc clause, which allows a review for sites over 2000 square metres, in certain zones.
In their assessment of the planning proposal and supporting documents council officers found they did not provide sufficient justification for inconsistencies with relevant council land use and tourism strategies and NSW Government plans and guidelines, and that the recognised impacts of the proposal could not be addressed at the development application stage.
Staff concluded that the proposal would result in "a significant departure from council's adopted strategic planning framework and as such should not be supported".
While councillors fell short of giving approval, the discussion at the meeting and the unanimous resolution to send the proposal for gateway determination, was indicative of a level of support for the Club Sapphire planning proposal.
The concept plan would see the maximum building height increase from 16m to 26m to facilitate a seven storey building.
A concept development application seeks concept approval for the demolition of part of the existing club and construction of a new seven storey mixed use and hotel development comprising a club and hotel foyer at ground level, function and conference facilities on the first level, five levels of accommodation above containing 100 rooms, new vehicle entry to the club/hotel from Main Street, public domain works and landscaping.
Club Sapphire CEP Damien Foley has previously talked about the club's desire to move away from reliance on poker machine profits. He sees the development of conferencing facilities playing an important part in that move.
Merimbula has not conferencing facilities but has many of the natural attributes which might attract companies wanting to hold conferences.
Club Sapphire also has existing infrastructure such as parking, a large restaurant and kitchen and auditorium, which could support conferences.
As part of its proposal Club Sapphire said any overshadowing would mainly be on commercial rather than residential properties.
Councillors resolved to submit the planning proposal (which involves a height variation from 16 metres to 26 metres to facilitate a hotel development) to the Department of Planning and Environment for gateway determination.
Following gateway determination, the planning proposal will be placed on public exhibition.
Council will also consider a further report from staff in relation to feedback received during public exhibition undertaken as part of the gateway process.
If the proposal does receive approval from the gateway determination a DA will still be required and would also be put on exhibition.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
