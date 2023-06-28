New financial model for Curalo Clinic receives $60,000 from Bendigo Bank Pambula and Bega

Curalo Medical Clinic has started its journey towards being a community-led medical service.
It follows years of angst for Dr Michael Pentin who wanted to retire but didn't want to leave his community bereft of medical services, frustration over a financial model unsuited to rural areas, and the difficulties of running a practice as a doctor and being the manager at the same time.
A $60,000 grant from the Bendigo Bank Pambula and Bega will help ensure the people of Eden can maintain access to vital medical services.
READ ALSO:
The donation will help the clinic keep its doors open as it moves into a new community-led future. More specifically it will help pay for medical/legal and medical/financial skills as the innovative Creators of Community Ownership (CoCO) take over the management of the practice.
"This is a milestone donation for us and our first towards keeping a vital medical service afloat," Tim Shepherd, chair of Community Bank Pambula and District said.
"Ensuring medical services are available to the Eden community is something very important to us and we're very proud to be a part of," Mr Shepherd said.
The donation has been given to CoCO, a local not-for-profit social enterprise who will be taking over the Curalo Medical Clinic in October 2023.
Their vision is to keep medical services at an optimum level in the Bega Valley, supporting health, connection, enterprise and wellbeing.
"Without this donation from Bendigo Bank Pambula and Bega we simply wouldn't have been able to get this social enterprise up and running so soon," CoCO co-founder April Merrick said.
"We are committed to improving health outcomes in the community and taking ownership of the Curalo Medical Clinic is the first step in that journey. We're taking the business burden off the doctor, " Ms Merrick said.
READ MORE:
The Royal College of General Practice says almost one in five (18 per cent) GPs intend to retire in the next five years. This will hit rural communities hardest because of the concentration of health workers in metropolitan areas, leaving towns like Eden with even poorer access to a doctor, nurse or allied health service.
Ms Merrick said state and federal politicians had reacted "very positively" to the CoCO model.
Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain told Parliament that she had met with Dr Pentin, and other GPs, who sounded the alarm over the future of GP clinics as they neared retirement.
She said the solution came from the community with April Merrick, Belinda Morris and Damien Hickman inspired to create Creators of Community Ownership, where the community owns and operates a social enterprise supporting vital local services.
"The not-for-profit will own the practice and doctors and staff will continue their roles without worrying about operating costs, leaving doctors to focus on providing quality patient care," Ms McBain said.
"Operating as a not-for-profit takes the financial pressure of running a business out of the equation. As a social enterprise it will be able to access funding, donations and tax concessions, while any profits will go back into the clinic itself," Ms McBain said.
"Happily, Dr Pentin will continue as a supervising doctor for the time being, though he is now confident in planning his retirement while being confident about the future of the clinic in Eden."
CoCO co-founder Belinda Morris said the model would help empower the community to shape and contribute to the health services they needed.
Have your say. Write a letter to the editor.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.