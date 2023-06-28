Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

New financial model for Curalo Clinic receives $60,000 from Bendigo Bank Pambula and Bega

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 28 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Curalo Medical Clinic has started its journey towards being a community-led medical service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.