National Circularity Centre plans move ahead with request for changes to land use

Council has resolved to submit a planning proposal to permit additional uses on land in North Bega to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment for gateway determination.
The land, owned by Bega Cheese, has been earmarked as the site of the National Circularity Centre for which $14 million in funding has been received.
The proposal would result in an additional use clause being added to the Local Environmental Plan 2013 to enable retail premises, function centre, entertainment facility and community facility on the Lagoon Street land.
The proposed centre will support market-led research and models for a circular economy to help support the shire's industries in tourism, agriculture and aquaculture.
It will provide an area for community events, tourism promotion and the showcasing of local circularity businesses and projects, local produce, sustainable agriculture and Indigenous bush foods. The building aims to set an example for future development using new technologies and renewable energy.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
