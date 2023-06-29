Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

National Circularity Centre plans move ahead with request for changes to land use

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 29 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 1:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Draft architectural perspective of the centre.
Draft architectural perspective of the centre.

Council has resolved to submit a planning proposal to permit additional uses on land in North Bega to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment for gateway determination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.