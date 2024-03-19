Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Refusal recommended for 7-storey hotel but councillors still to vote

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
March 19 2024 - 12:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposal for a conferencing hotel on the Club Sapphire site requires a 10metre extension to the current 16metre height limit for the area. Picture supplied
The proposal for a conferencing hotel on the Club Sapphire site requires a 10metre extension to the current 16metre height limit for the area. Picture supplied

For the second time Bega Valley Shire Council staff have recommended Club Sapphire's proposal for a seven-storey conference hotel on Main Street, Merimbula be refused.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.