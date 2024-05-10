Drugs found in men's toilet lead to possession conviction

An Eden man facing drug charges has been called "extremely lucky" by the local court magistrate handing down his sentence.
Mac Longford, 32, entered a guilty plea to possession of prohibited drugs, with the more serious charge of supplying prohibited drugs withdrawn by the prosecution.
Longford's defence solicitor Tony Cullinan told Eden Local Court on Wednesday, May 8, his client had been socialising in the Top Pub at Pambula when he found a purse in the men's toilets that contained "what he assumed were drugs".
As a social user, Longford chose to keep them for his own use, Mr Cullinan told the court.
"He was opportunistic in that respect," Mr Cullinan said
However, when passing through the bar area, the purse fell from his pocket, leading to the charge before the court.
Magistrate Michael Love said the dropping of the supply charge was "an extreme concession by the prosecution".
He shared with the court the recorded weight of the seized drugs, inclusive of packaging, of 43.62 grams of ecstasy tablets and 1.13 grams of cocaine.
"I have read the facts and I am extremely concerned by them...how lucky were you," Magistrate Love said.
"That weight indicates numerous MDMA tablets and also cocaine. Think yourself extremely lucky today."
Longford was convicted and sentenced to an 18-month Community Corrections Order without the need for supervision. No fine was imposed.
