Special film screening and interview shines a spotlight on rural Australia

CommBank Sapphire Coast invites the district to a special screening of a film creating awareness, dismantling stigmas, and shining a spotlight on wellbeing.
'Just a Farmer' aims to authentically portray both the challenges and the triumphs of a resilient farmer in country Australia, amplifying the often-overlooked voices of these rural communities and provides better understanding on mental health.
The Regional and Agribusiness team from CommBank will host the evening at The Picture Showman on Sunday, April 29, with director and lead actress Leila McDougall in attendance for a Q&A after the screening.
Hannah Rossi from the Regional and Agribusiness Banking said the film was a drama that's based loosely on Leila's lived experiences after growing up on a farm in Victoria.
"As a part of her work on the back of the film, she's looking at getting as many people in regional Australia to see it, to drive the mental health conversations that can be hard to have," Ms Rossi said.
"The Bank likes to get behind community events and one of the things we realised was the film wasn't coming to the Bega Valley anytime soon.
"So given our capacity to put events like this on, we thought it might be a great community event for free, and put the invite out to all of our community and get as many people in our regional areas to see the film.
"With Leila in attendance, she will be able to have a conversation about the importance of local and regional mental health."
Special guests have been invited along, including Kristy McBain, Russell Fitzpatrick, Rural Aid, headspace, Services NSW, and RUOK, which will help to drive further mental health conversations for those on the Far South Coast.
RSVPs are essential, so Ms Rossi asked people to email Hannah.rossi@cba.com.au to confirm your attendance.
