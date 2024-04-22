Campdraft riders honour stalwart Keith Summerell with mesmerising stampede

Junior riders sat upon horseback, their eyes just like their horses, were unwavering, while their mouths uttered indescribable noises trying to get the attention of their chosen "beast".
When finally they would call "Yes" and a gate would swing open, and the rider and cow would begin moving around the showground in a dedicated pattern, while other times the rider had to show their stockmanship, controlling the "beast" out of the yard.
Two gentleman sat like chooks on a fence as they watched those competing, while another stalwart of the Candelo campdrafting community peered through the slit in the iron fence analysing riders and their abilities.
Just after 3pm on Saturday, April 20, close to 125 riders made their way into the middle of Candelo Showground where they lined up side-by-side in the shape of a horse shoe in memory of one of their own.
Keith Edward Summerell of Staplehurst, Toothdale, died on April 10.
He was a local cattle dealer, campdrafter and judge of shows, and was described by some who knew him as always having a smile, handshake and a yarn.
Ex-stockman and campdrafter Willy Watson and fellow campdrafter Ray Warren stood off to the left from centre, and removed their wide-brimmed hats, simultaneously with riders and those watching paused for a minute's silence.
Moments later the master of ceremonies on horseback said, "Come on, let's go, I've never seen so many slow horses in all my life," and his horse began to gallop as the stampede of hooves and dust swirled in motion.
"Wanted to make as much dust as [we] could to send up to him," Ray said.
"Keith would have loved that if he knew it was for him, and he would have liked to seen what they've done to that ground, the way it was set up.
"It was unreal."
Ray Warren was a childhood friend when the two lived streets apart in Bega, and although it began as teenagers, it always remained often on or around horses.
"He lived up the top of the hill in Sattler Street and I lived in Parker Street in Bega, he was a plumber by trade and did his apprenticeship with the Grants," Ray said.
"We used to have horses where some of the houses are now, they were vacant blocks, and we used to ride there and ride down to the racecourse.
"We were showjumping then, we weren't campdrafting in those years."
