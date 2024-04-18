Remembering volunteer, pony club teacher, and gardener Marshall Campbell

It was Marshall Campbell's cheeky smile and love for community which will be remembered by many in the Bega Valley Shire.
His kindness included clipping roses out the front of his home, so he could gift the handpicked flowers to the chemist on Carp Street two to three times per week, to his work tending to the beautification of Littleton Gardens.
In fact, daughter Sandra Campbell said she had received hundreds of messages which described her father as a gentleman and a beautiful man, and from people who had been touched by his generosity of time.
He dedicated more than half a century to volunteering with pony and showjumping clubs, with rural country shows, and in the gardens with his late wife Hazel.
"He did a lot of teaching of all the young local kids from Bega and Wolumla, then he became a judge for showjumping, and did all the local shows. As he got a little older, he started volunteering, doing all the pencilling for the shows," Sandra said.
"Most people will remember him sitting on the balcony of the judges box at the Bega Show doing the pencilling [for showjumping competitions]."
Sandra said of the children he had taught, many had become successful competitors in their own right, some even competing full-time in the sport of showjumping.
Marshall still held the record time riding a horse bare back, back-to-front, and at full gallop around the Bega Showground which he achieved in 1959.
He shared his memories in an interview in 2019, and said, "Lenny Ward was taken to hospital with concussion, and so the coppers said it was too dangerous and it never ran again," and the key to winning was to "look straight out over your horse's tail."
In 2018, a community award went to Eat the Park's Geoffrey Grigg and Marshall Campbell, who turned Bega's Littleton Gardens into a communal veggie garden, which could be harvested for the community.
Last year, he had a fall and became wheelchair bound, but his love for gardening didn't waiver. He continued to do seedlings and Sandra would plant them in the vegetable patch.
Marshall Campbell died on Monday, April 15, at age 90.
He will be dearly missed by his son John Campbell, daughter Sandra and her husband Stephen, and his self-trained therapy dog, Jucy, but he will reunite with his late wife Hazel.
A celebration of Marshall's life will be held by John R Whyman Funeral Services, with the graveside at the Bega Cemetery at 10.00am on Wednesday, April 24, before light refreshments at Bega Golf Club.
Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend, and Whyman Funeral Services will have a live stream link available for those who wouldn't be able to attend.
