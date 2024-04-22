Three teams tie on top of the table after Round 2 of Group 16 competition

Concluding round two of the Group 16 rugby league season, the winning teams were all able to achieve final scores 40 points and above, with three teams seated on the ladder in first place.
The Eden Tigers recorded their first competition points for the season with a strong second half, defeating the Bombala Blue Heelers 42 points to 6 at Bombala Showground, Saturday, April 20.
It wasn't how the Bega Roosters would have liked their final home game at the Bega Recreation Ground to go, with a loss to Moruya Sharks 40 points to 22.
Captain-coach for the Moruya Sharks men's first grade side, Dean Scott said he thought his teamed started really well, however after a number of handling errors and easy penalties, the Roosters began to put numbers on the scoreboard.
"We thought we were getting through them pretty well when we could hold the ball, we felt confident we could beat them, but ended up making a few mistakes and leaking a few points," Scott said.
"Towards the end we got our act back together and ended up coming home, but it was a bit of a frustrating game."
After rejoining the Group 16 competition this season, the win against Tathra Sea Eagles in round one and the Bega Roosters in round two have elevated the Sharks to top of the table, equal two other teams.
The Snowy River Bears won with a strong 46 point to 22 win over Batemans Bay Tigers, which had them share equal top spot with the Sharks and Dogs.
Last year's premiers, the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs played the Cooma Stallions who travelled down the mountain for the competition game at The Dog Pound, Pambula Showground, with the dogs securing the two points with a 42 to 6 win.
Roger Foote, team manager for the Bulldogs said they welcomed some new players to the team who slotted in very well, and cohesion was excellent for their first game of the season after a bye round one.
"Very happy with the way they attacked and only conceding one try, we're very happy with the defence as well," Foote said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.