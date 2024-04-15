Bega Sports Complex delay helped inclusivity, building starts late April

For many, the decades of discussions and delays repetitively halted the upgrade of Bega Sports Complex, but the Bega Roosters' president sees a benefit.
Phil Drummett, president of Group 16's Bega Roosters, said a lot of features wouldn't have been considered if it had been built 5-6 years ago.
"We wouldn't have had female change rooms and female referee change rooms, so with times changing in that respect, I think it's going to be a state-of-the-art regional facility," Drummett said.
"A lot of clubs will tell you if it wasn't for the girls, they wouldn't have a football club.
"Different old chaps who have watched the game have gone in a bit apprehensive, but you've got to sit down and have a proper good look, because the skills they've got with passing and flick passes have led to the NRLW."
Drummett said the new Complex would also become a valuable asset to schools in the region, reducing the need to travel due to the lack of facilities.
He said the delays were like being held up in goal with another tackle to go, but they were now across the line.
"When it's built and finished, then we've converted the try," Drummett said.
"People will say, 'This was worth waiting for'.
"We might get an NRL game, an NRL trial, an NRLW game, games like that, now that [we'll] have the facilities there."
Bega Valley Shire (BVSC) Mayor, Russell Fitzpatrick said fencing was expected to go up in late April with demolition and construction to begin soon after, with doors planned to open in 2025.
"After months of planning and negotiations, we are pleased to see progress on this eagerly anticipated project," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
"This is a significant step towards creating a modern and versatile sporting hub for our community."
The project, which received development approval in June 2023, will address numerous deficiencies including outdated facilities, non-compliant and inadequate change rooms, limited disability access, and ageing indoor courts.
The NSW Office of Sport is the major funding partner for the project having contributed $11.7 million.
BVSC said they submitted a Stage 2 application under the Australian Government's Growing Regions Program, for an additional $4.8 million towards the project.
