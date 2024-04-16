Massive wins for two ladies' teams to kick off first game of Group 16 season

The first game of the Group 16 rugby league season kicked off on the weekend, and two teams kept their opponents to nil while scoring 50 points and above.
The ladies' tag teams for the NSW Far South Coast, Bega Chicks and the Eden Tigerettes, both managed to have momentous wins with impressive scorelines to start their season off right.
First time coach, Harrison Baker said the Eden Tigerettes' 58-0 over Cooma Fillies reflected the effort the team had put into the preseason.
"Everyone did their job to a very high level, so the scoring was shared [across the team], but Summer Michelin did stand out, to be fair to her," Baker said.
"I think she had a first half hat-trick, so that got her a good bit of momentum, she's got a good season ahead of her."
While the win put them in good stance for the 2024 season, he shared how the weight was removed from his shoulders during the Batemans Bay Monaro Knockout in March, where the Tigerettes had made the Grand Final.
Baker said he didn't look at the schedule under the guise of "games not to look forward to" but rather "games to look forward to as it gives a gauge on the group".
"We're looking at Bega, Bombala and Tathra, they are looking to be the ones that we should be hoping to knock off," he said.
"When [assistant coach Steph Douch and I] set out as coaches, the goal was to win the comp. I'd like to hope we get there, but footy is footy, you can never predict it."
Captain of the Bega Chicks, Ali Ringland said the 50-0 win over Merimbula-Pambula Hot Doggies was a really good surprise considering the team was very new.
"The last couple of years we've had a very similar team so you kind of know what you're getting into when you go in, but it was a good surprise," Ringland said.
But now her mind was set on the 2023 Grand Final repeat as her team prepared to tackle Tathra She-Eagles on Sunday, April 21.
The game coincides with their final home game at the Bega Recreation Ground, before construction on the Sports Complex begins late April.
"It will be a bummer for us. Good in the long run. It'll be exciting to watch happen and be involved in and see the facility come along, but a sad time. Been playing there for over 10 years," she said.
"On Sunday, because we've got all four grades playing, we're going to try and make it a good one, and go out on a bang."
