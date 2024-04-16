Immersive dance and a tent made from op-shopped fabric explores deep themes

FLING Physical Theatre is inviting audiences to experience the latest immersive dance and theatre production exploring the dynamics of social and political structures.
Using a vast sculptural installation crafted from repurposed bed sheets and a complex system of ropes, eight dancers will continuously manipulate the tent structure to symbolise "the fluidity and malleability of societal constructs."
Co-artistic director Gabrielle Rose said the performers had been tasked to move the tent and build shapes out of it, providing the audience a reenactment of the process of how people work together problem-solving.
"If you imagine the tents that you built as a child to play underneath, it's like that enlarged, and it's a place that the FLING company uses to examine democratic processes," Ms Rose said.
"I guess it's a larger metaphor for the political systems that we exist within."
The highly-organised production, directed by award-winning choreographer Rob McCredie, captured text and language from the cast over the journey of building the show.
"He was recording what they said, and then has taken that language and built a script which reflects the highs and lows of that process, and the cast have learnt it," Ms Rose said.
Running from May 3 to May 5 at FLING Physical Theatre's studio on Eden Street, Bega, the performance had been designed to be accessible for audiences of all ages.
But since there were likely no tickets on the door, Ms Rose said it was best to preorder online, with general admission at $40, concession at $30, and under 18 at $20.
"It's only 30 tickets per show. It's got a really small audience because of the sight lines and the way we're suspending the tent in the space, so we're encouraging people to book online because it will probably sell out," Ms Rose said.
For more information and for tickets, click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.