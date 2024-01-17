FLING receives $130,000 grant for accessibility upgrade to Bega 'home'

Inclusive dance organisation FLING Physical Theatre is getting a much-needed boost, receiving $130,000 in the NSW government's ClubGrants Category 3 Infrastructure Grants Program.
Co-artistic director Gabrielle Rose said the announcement was "incredible".
"It was just fantastic news to know we had the support of the clubs community, and it's a really positive investment in the community as well," Ms Rose said.
"We are so lucky to have such a beautiful space that is a really welcoming home for all those young people that we get to work with and I think just everyone feels so relaxed there and very creative.
"It's a really special place to work in."
After moving into their "new home" during June 2023, the building previously used by Tulgeen Disability Services was reworked as part of phase one renovations with higher ceilings, large mirrors, height adjustable ballet bars, and sprung dance flooring.
Ms Rose said the latest grant allowed the team to undertake phase two of renovations, and included improved and full-accessible bathroom facilities, exploring internal renovations to potentially expand the internal space, and reducing sound coming from the studio.
By improving the bathroom facilities it would ensure that the studio can have more of a relationship with Tulgeen (owners of the building) and provides a vital step toward offering inclusive dance programming in 2024.
"We are going to install some new window installations to soundproof the space just to ensure our neighbours remain happy, and we feel really welcome there and just want to make sure that FLING is a positive thing in the neighbourhood," Ms Rose said with a laugh.
"We've made a really beautiful space for all our participants, so I need to make sure our staff and our team get the same care," she continued, explaining the need to update their office space.
FLING were also successful in securing a Plus1, dollar-for-dollar matched fundraising program, from the Creative Partnerships Australia allowing donations to be doubled.
"We're hoping to raise $15,000 which will mean that we can do more in the office and then hopefully some outdoor landscaping, possibly paint external parts of the building, it's all part of the phase two," Ms Rose said.
To donate or learn more about FLING, click here
