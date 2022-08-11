Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega youth dance company FLING celebrates 21st birthday

Updated August 12 2022 - 4:57am, first published August 11 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JUMPING FOR JOY: FLING Physical Theatre is turning 21 this year. Photos: Supplied

This year marks 21 years of FLING Physical Theatre, a nationally regarded youth dance organisation based in the Bega Valley.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.