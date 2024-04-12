Sam's Caravan hosts Sunset Sessions as a family afternoon of entertainment

The 'Sunset Sessions' have become an annual event where musicians share their art on the manicured lawns at Covingtons House.
In 2024, the event will be held at the Pambula venue on Sunday afternoon, April 14, with performances to begin from 3pm and running until 6pm.
Organiser and producer of Sunset Sessions, Sam Martin, said the concept was to have a smaller, family friendly, live music event, and hoped people would enjoy an afternoon on Covingtons' green.
"We set up the tent so there will be cover from the sun or poor weather that comes in, but the idea is you bring your own chair or picnic blanket to sit on, and enjoy the grass," he said.
"Wild Rye Bakery are doing an amazing pop-up foodary there, so there will be food for people to eat, there will also be drinks available for purchase, and kids options as well."
Two bands were making their way down to the NSW Far South Coast, including duo musicians Karl S Williams and Sally Williams, and J.J Spence Band.
"Karl plays piano, guitar and banjo, and Sally's a drummer, and they both sing," Sam shared.
"Karl's a bluesy folk, huge soulful powerful voice and mixes it with very melancholy, thought-provoking music, and is known to crank up the banjo and play some old-time Americana-styled songs."
The other music act planned was J.J. Spence Band, usually performing a blues, pop funk with African rhythm songs, as a trio, but Jaden Spence would be bringing his seven-piece band to Sunset Sessions.
Tickets for presale are $35 for adults, $45 for a family with younger children (0-12), $10 for a high school student, and under 12 was free, with higher prices on the door during Sunday's event.
To book tickets or for further information, click here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.