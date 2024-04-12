Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

April 12
Known for being among the founders of the Warumpi Band, Neil Murray is among Australia's most treasured singer-songwriters. His 10th solo album, The Telling, delves into the dark corners of our country's pysche to uncover truth. Murray will perform songs from the album and his extensive back catalogue at a special concert this Friday, April 12, at the Murrah Hall. Tickets available on Humanitix.
Pambula, April 13
Enjoy installations of art, music, craft demonstrations, dance performances and stalls wandering the grounds of the Panboola wetland. Book in for a workshop with one of the talented local artists and settle down with a picnic blanket while enjoying the offerings from the food and beverage carts. A family friendly festival, Ephemeral brings people together to share and connect over artistic experiences against the backdrop of a relaxed and natural environment. It starts at 9am and finishes with a drumming performance at 2pm. For more information visit www.panboola.com/ephemeral2024.
Bega, April 13-14
These April school holidays, Playwell Events will be at the Bega Civic Centre with an amazing Lego exhibition. Featuring over 35 tables of custom-built Lego models, with a wide-ranging variety of themes. There will also be the ever-popular play tables where kids can get creative. Monster raffle for over $500 worth of Lego and opportunities to purchase Lego sets and parts. Saturday April 13, two-hour sessions between 10am until 4pm; and Sunday April 14, from 10am until 2pm. Book a session via Trybooking.
Merimbula, April 13
South East Arts is proud to present Black Duck: A Year at Yumburra - Bruce Pascoe and Lyn Harwood In conversation with Clarence Slockee. To be held at the Twyford Hall on Saturday, April 13, 3-4.30pm. A personal reflection on life, Country and the consequences of Dark Emu through six seasons on Bruce Pascoe's farm. Afternoon tea available for purchase before the show. Tickets via Humanitix
Tanja, April 14
Come along to a vibrant, monthly community market offering a wealth of local culinary delights, produce from local gardens, arts and crafts as well as second-hand treasures of clothing, books and retro goods. It's in the beautiful old Tanja Hall on Barrabooka Road. Please note - due to poor mobile reception cash is preferable for stall holders.
Merimbula, April 18
Down South Jazz Club presents a very special night of jazz with Sydney band Belinda Holland and the Feral Horns. Holland has been singing jazz and blues in Sydney for over two decades. She is an exciting and skilled vocalist with great phrasing, timing, and a seemingly effortless scat plus a comedic style all her own. Supported by Pamela Withnall on tenor sax, Peter White on alto sax, Kathy Morrison on trumpet, Rosslyn Mayne on bass, Dean Bresscia on piano and Baz Kliche on drums. Book by calling 0479 065 590. Music starts 7.30pm.
Central Tilba, April 18
Enjoy exploring the village of Central Tilba and its back stories. Hear about the history and cultural significance of the National Trust Village with a stories thrown in as well. Upon finishing the tour Tilba Walks will reserve a table for you to enjoy brunch in one of the delightful cafes, in time for the opening of the village's shopping precinct. It starts at 9.30am and costs $10 for an adult. Tickets can be booked online at www.tilbatalks.com.au/australian-heritage-festival
Merimbula, April 21-26
See the sights you may have visited, or yearn to visit, presented with a creative eye on capturing both the spirit and emotion of distant places at the Eye on the World photography exhibition by Paul Hogie. This exhibition gives expression to many years of passionate interest in photography and travel by the photographer that have combined to create a storehouse of imagery and impressions. This collection has an emphasis on scenes at night. It's on at the Twyford Hall and entry is free.
