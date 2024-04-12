Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

See the sights you may have visited, or yearn to visit, presented with a creative eye on capturing both the spirit and emotion of distant places at the Eye on the World photography exhibition by Paul Hogie. This exhibition gives expression to many years of passionate interest in photography and travel by the photographer that have combined to create a storehouse of imagery and impressions. This collection has an emphasis on scenes at night. It's on at the Twyford Hall and entry is free.