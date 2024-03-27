Youth-run Beats by the Beach a real triumph for headspace YRG

In its third year, Beats by the Beach was bigger than ever with headliners Thunderfox, singer-songwriter Sarah Lingard-Sinclair, and circus performer Amethyst Flame.
Jack Gray, who was part of the headspace Bega Youth Reference Group that organised the event, said it was perfect timing to have RUOK?'s vivid yellow Conversation Convoy attend as the values they shared aligned with what headspace supported.
RUOK? ambassador Glenn Cotter shared the importance of checking on your friends, family and community, opening up conversations whether privately within the lounged-area in the back of the RUOK? caravan or with groups.
Carly McDonald, community engagement officer for headspace Bega, said there was something really special about the day.
"Youth were doing the photography, performing, event management, selling their artwork, selling jewellery, a young person was doing the MCing and running the whole show, and another on tickets," Carly said.
"Some of the young people, it was the first time they'd performed to an audience.
"In every space there was a young person really owning it, connecting with each other and hanging out."
Opening the music for the event was singer-songwriter Sarah Lingard-Sinclair, who said the event was incredible, and shared the excitement at seeing other people take to the stage, some for the very first time.
"There were a few people who said they had never been on a stage before, but you couldn't tell, they were amazing," Sarah said, adding that the ticket sales were over 200 and further visitors from the caravan park attended.
The Youth Reference Group decided to use Sam's Caravan, a bespoke mobile event and recording service, for the 2024 event, which made the performances feel more intimate within a warm and vibrant space.
Sam Martin from Sam's Caravan said it had become the pinnacle youth event in the area, showcased the talents of the creative artists from across the Bega Valley, and he hoped it would continue to grow in the future.
"It was an amazing event, the amount of talent that we saw on the stage was unbelievable from all of the local people, and clearly the young people had just an amazing time, the vibe was incredibly fun," Sam said.
"All of the artists got one song recorded as part of the project, all the solo musicians and bands, and it was more that I was providing opportunity for the young kids to get in and have a go on the cameras and stuff like that too."
The event was funded by the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, and the Community Drug and Action Team.
