Event for youth, by youth, as Beats by the Beach returns for third year

He's seen how impactful, inclusive and incredibly helpful headspace Bega has been in his own life.
Now, 20-year-old Jack Gray is helping to lead the Youth Reference Group by organising Beats by the Beach and support others.
"We're all just casually having fun, it's about enjoying the whole process, and we've all just sort of given each other jobs to do, and we'll make it happen," he said, sharing how the YRG had been collaborating to arrange the music-filled afternoon.
Returning to Discovery Parks Pambula Beach for its third year, on March 23, 2-7pm, the youth-run open mic event, Beats by the Beach aimed to support teenagers and young adults.
"We have a set list, I guess, but it's purely focused on promoting youth artists, so all of the artists that we've got are youth, within the headspace 12 to 25 range," Jack said.
"Along with that we've got an art tent, so everything we do on the day is to not only promote mental health, but to promote youth and artists and youth creators in the area."
Headlining the event will be Thunderfox, who recently performed at the Lost Paradise Festival, and supported acts like The Temper Trap, Matt Corby, and Ocean Alley.
Bega Valley resident singer-songwriter Sarah Lingard-Sinclair beamed with a smile as she shared how she would be sharing a stage with Thunderfox, though the thought was filled with fleeting nerves.
"It's such an honour because I've played in the competition of Beats by the Beach for as long as its been going, and now that I'm playing alongside Thunderfox," she said, "Like I'm so scared but I'm so excited.
"They are incredible, they have I think tens of thousands of monthly listeners on Spotify and they're just this great, outrageous band, and I'm a soloist playing some dainty songs," Sarah said with a humble laugh, still playing on the Tanglewood acoustic she purchased at 14.
"Most of the songs that I play, I'm trying to make it originals, I would classify those as alternative pop. I've been known to play some heavy metal, I've been known to play country, all different genres, but right now I'm sticking with alternative and pop songs."
