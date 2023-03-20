Handmade bunting, some with stitched letters, was tied between tree branches in hues and patterns, while seasonal produce and handmade works were sold by local farmers and stallholders.
Long dining tables were neatly organised in rows, topped with floral bouquets and fresh brunch.
While the Sapphire Coast Producers Association (SCPA) holds its market in Bega's Littleton Gardens every Friday, the community brunch being served on March 17 was a fun new addition.
The event was "well supported, not only by the people who got their tickets, but by the people who provided the food," said SCPA president Paul McMurray.
A man with a closely-faded, peppered beard and brightly striped apron stood behind a bar made of recycled wood, hand-painted with the word 'kombucha' in bold.
He looked up while pouring a locally-made, seasonal drink.
"The passionfruit was just grown down the road in Bend (eco neighbourhood), cucumber and mint comes from our own garden, and pear and basil - we grew the basil and our neighbour Brooke (Brogo River Organics) grew the pears," said Chris Aitken from Faraway Farm.
"So all the flavours are seasonal and local, it's all about preserving the harvest and focusing on good quality and local food."
Faces became bewitched, their eyes followed large bubbles of vibrant colours that floated around them, their legs kicked and fingers poked trying to pop the creations made by Tilly from Amethyst Flame Entertainment, and their smiles remained bright and ever-so bubbly.
"It allows people to connect with childlike joy, not just kids. It brings a smile to everyone's face and to mine," said Tilly.
"It's amazing what you can do with two sticks and a bit of string," said Jackie Marshall of Jaks Fruit, who was one of many produce market stalls that were arranged in Littleton Gardens in Bega.
Bodhi Turner nestled herself underneath a marquee, her "washed-out strawberry-pink hair" stood out, but it was almost an hour of incredible original songs that she performed with her Hohner steel-string guitar that persuaded people to sit and smile.
"It was really gorgeous. Brings the community together. It's like a big family picnic with your whole community. You get to see all the local creativity," said Bodhi.
Manager of the event Sue Andrew said she was really happy with the way it turned out.
"It was a a really beautiful crossover with community and a real diverse population of people here."
SCPA president Paul McMurray said there had been "a huge amount of generosity with lots of local growers and stall holders supplying the necessaries",
"And The Peanut Eatery needs a mention as they've done a fabulous job with a whole lot of new ingredients."
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
