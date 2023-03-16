The Bega Valley is one of four shires set to benefit from a new community-led disaster risk reduction program.
The Capable Communities program is launching in south east NSW and aims to prepare or revise disaster risk reduction plans in the community that reflect community needs while providing the skills to action them.
Led by Australian Business Volunteers (ABV) in partnership with Disaster Relief Australia and Arup, the Bega Valley is one of four priority areas selected for the program along with Snowy Valleys, Eurobodalla and Queanbeyan-Palerang.
ABV CEO Liz Mackinlay said it was time for the community to be equipped and empowered to set the agenda and lead the plan of attack when it came to disaster prevention and recovery.
"We know that disaster risk reduction, resilience and preparedness can only truly occur when our communities are directing and leading these efforts," Ms Mackinlay said.
Capable Communities will deliver specialist workshops over the course of 18 months for active community leaders, groups, businesses and members to walk away with robust disaster risk reduction plans and be supported in the implementation.
In these tailored workshops, designed by communities themselves, the focus is on bringing in required disaster risk reduction and recovery experts, skilled volunteers and facilitators to collaboratively develop authentic plans which draw on local capacity and knowledge, ensuring their communities are well placed in the face of future floods and other hazards.
Disaster Relief Australia Chief Executive Officer Geoff Evans said the workshops would be customised to suit the needs of the community.
"A community that is heard and valued is a community that is more likely to take ownership of its own relief and recovery following a disaster event," she said.
For more information about the Capable Communities workshops, or to get involved, visit their website: abv.org.au/capable-communities-nsw
