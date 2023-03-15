Since moving from Canberra to Cobargo in 2017 Nina and Graham Balas have embraced the community through volunteering.
Both volunteer at Bermagui's SES where Nina is a trainer and assessor and Graham is a logistics officer.
Graham worked in the Air Force for 30 years and is still in the Defence Force Reserves so he became vice-president of Cobargo's RSL "when they needed more help after the fires".
They joined the Cobargo Show's committee in 2018 when Graham wanted to join the working bee committee.
"We didn't actually want to be on the committee, just to volunteer," Nina said.
Nina said it was a record year for the Cobargo Show "so it is a bonanza for ploughing back into the show".
In recent years the committee has built a new kitchen and dining room plus an office for the show secretary and last year built a First Aid room to replace the tent that previously served as a First Aid site.
"Money is constantly being spent on the maintenance.
"There are steel cattle-proof fences all around and and the horse yards will be replaced," she said.
Planning and work for the show occurs year round, with activity peaking in the two months before the show.
"There are lots of working bees in December and January where we all go up there painting and mowing and removing cobwebs and now are we relining the pavilion," Nina said.
During the show Nina was a horse steward for two days and Graham was on parking management as well as helped herd cattle for four days.
In the past parking wasn't a problem when the show was much smaller but last year issues arose because horse trucks and floats took up too much space.
Graham's parking management plan gave people at the gate, horses, the disabled and campers a much smoother arrival to the show.
Somehow between volunteering and helping to run their 100-acre property, Nina paints and makes preserves that she enters in the show.
In 2019 her portrait of a man came first in the pastels section and this year she came away with the championship for her painting of a Lippizzaner horse, also known as Spanish dancing horses.
She loves the Cobargo show.
"It is what country shows used to be: fun, family and community engagement," Nina sad.
"I don't think anyone in the community wasn't engaged in making it a top show."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
