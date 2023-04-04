"How are you feeling Pambula beach!" proclaimed Cayce Hill from Funhouse Studio, with a smile and a laugh, as she stood upon the stage at Beats by the Beach for 2023.
"It's just so awesome to get to know so many awesome young people, not just the talented musicians and artists, but also the leaders behind the scenes," she said.
From within a custom black shipping container named "Beryl" that folds down to create a portable entertainment stage, musicians and bands share their talents.
The attending youths and lovers of music alike sat on foldout chairs and hay bales, while an ever-curious "watermelon-stealing" kangaroo hopped around.
Ffion Roberts-Thompson, Niamh and Freya Occleshaw, three 18-year-olds from Headspace Bega's YRG (Youth Reference Group), organised the event.
"We wanted to make sure it's open to everyone within that youth range of 12-25 year olds, so we just opened up registrations and heaps of people wanted to perform, and they're all here today," said Ffion.
The event was supported by a whole host of businesses in the community including Bega Valley Shire Council, Discovery Parks, Bendigo Bank, Rotary, Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal, RUOK, and Social Justice Advocates.
"Working on this the past few months has been really fun," said Freya.
Upon winning the $500 prize, the band Flavuh said, "It's good to see the community come together for things like this".
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
