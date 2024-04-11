Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Businesses reeling as Merimbula Airport shuts door on freight

Ben Smyth
Ben Carr
By Ben Smyth, and Ben Carr
Updated April 12 2024 - 3:56pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Several Bega Valley businesses have been left reeling following a decision by Qantas to cancel outgoing freight services at Merimbula Airport.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.