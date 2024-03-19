Bega District News
Long-awaited Brown Mountain landslip repairs to start

March 20 2024 - 8:48am
Work will soon begin to repair the largest of nine landslip sites on the Snowy Mountains Highway at Brown Mountain, with the state and federal governments committing $2.6million to the effort.

